MaxLinear (MXL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect MaxLinear to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. MaxLinear has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.89.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $409,941.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 365,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,431 shares of company stock worth $3,301,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MXL. Wells Fargo & Co raised MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.