Max Property Group Market Capitalization Achieves $290,275.97 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $290,275.97 and approximately $3,850.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002487 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.