Materion (MTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $277.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.48. Materion has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $68.75.

A number of research firms have commented on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.