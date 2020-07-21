Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.32, for a total transaction of $20,966,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,551,844 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,689,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 733,054 shares of company stock worth $220,158,576. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.07.

NYSE MA opened at $311.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.35. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $305.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

