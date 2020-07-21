Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MMC. UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.80.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $113.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

