Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,445,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC stock opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.