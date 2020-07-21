Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 60.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

