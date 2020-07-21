Marathon Asset Management LLP Trims Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,268 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,597,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,340,000 after purchasing an additional 156,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,708,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,834 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Harley-Davidson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.