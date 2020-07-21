Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405,780 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $159,189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,192.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,029,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,516,000 after purchasing an additional 949,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,653,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,690,000 after purchasing an additional 625,551 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $62.25.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

