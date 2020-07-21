Marathon Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $11,391,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $200.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.98. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $359.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.41.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

