Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 6,951.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Mack Cali Realty has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

