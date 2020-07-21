Lynch & Associates IN Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $179.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

