Lynch & Associates IN Sells 701 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $80,442,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day moving average is $118.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

