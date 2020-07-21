Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 1,112 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 56,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,888.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 152,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

