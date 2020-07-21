Lynch & Associates IN Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

