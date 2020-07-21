Lynch & Associates IN Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 63,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 55,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

