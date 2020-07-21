Lynch & Associates IN Grows Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104,338 shares of company stock worth $840,787,590 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

