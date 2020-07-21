Lynch & Associates IN Buys 6,661 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.32.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

