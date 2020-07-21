Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

LOW opened at $144.10 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.