Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $144.10 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $144.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

