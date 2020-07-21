Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $144.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $144.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.