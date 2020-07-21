Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock opened at $144.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $144.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.63. The company has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

