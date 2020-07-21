Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $404.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $441.28.

NYSE:LMT opened at $365.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.55. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60.5% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

