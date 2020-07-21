Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Decreased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $365.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

