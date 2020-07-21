Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LLOY. HSBC set a GBX 43 ($0.53) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 45 ($0.55) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 29 ($0.36) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 45 ($0.55) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 45.57 ($0.56).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 30.41 ($0.37) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.35.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

