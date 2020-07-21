Lithia Motors (LAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LAD opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $176.69. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Several brokerages have commented on LAD. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

