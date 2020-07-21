Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) PT Raised to $9.00 at B. Riley

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LLNW. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.41.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $853.18 million, a PE ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $100,281.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Amaral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 731,101 shares of company stock worth $4,808,486 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

