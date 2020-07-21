Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Limelight Networks updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.00-0.10 EPS.

LLNW opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

LLNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

In related news, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $100,281.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 731,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,808,486. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.