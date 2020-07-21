Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.6 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.00-0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLNW. ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $8.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, insider Michael Disanto sold 4,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $30,893.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 881,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $81,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 731,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,808,486. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

