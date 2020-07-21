Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Liberty All-Star Equity Fund from $6.30 to $5.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

