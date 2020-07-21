Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GRGSF opened at $9.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. Leroy Seafood Group ASA has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Leroy Seafood Group ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of farmed salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

