Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Leroy Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
GRGSF opened at $9.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. Leroy Seafood Group ASA has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.35.
Leroy Seafood Group ASA Company Profile
