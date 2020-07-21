Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.67.

Lennox International stock opened at $254.76 on Monday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $272.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.90. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.46. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 10.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 44.3% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

