Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Downgraded by Seaport Global Securities to “Neutral”

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LII. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lennox International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Lennox International from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.67.

NYSE LII opened at $254.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.90. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $272.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.50 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 160.44% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,539,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 81,518.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 706,763 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Lennox International by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 305,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after buying an additional 80,459 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $7,180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

