LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LMAT stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $552.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research firms recently commented on LMAT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

