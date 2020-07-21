LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LMAT stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $552.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.37.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.