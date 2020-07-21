Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

