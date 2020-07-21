Landstar System (LSTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.64. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.