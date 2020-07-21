Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of LARK opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 4,319 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $113,589.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 102,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

