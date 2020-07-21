LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates Buy Rating for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 351.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LPTX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leap Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $948,000. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.