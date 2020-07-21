Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,229 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Kraft Heinz worth $54,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

