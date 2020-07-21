KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOPKY. ABN Amro raised shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $56.20 on Monday. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.50.

About KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.