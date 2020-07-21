Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €36.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($41.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PHIA. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €45.25 ($50.85).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

