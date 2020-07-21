Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHIA. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.25 ($50.85).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

