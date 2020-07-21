Kimberly Clark (KMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Kimberly Clark to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kimberly Clark to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMB opened at $142.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.74. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.30.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

