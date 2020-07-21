Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stake Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $142.69 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.30.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

