Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Receives $70.29 Average PT from Analysts

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,060,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,224,000 after purchasing an additional 649,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $726,029,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,679,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,372,000 after buying an additional 860,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,568,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,682,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,737,000 after buying an additional 134,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

