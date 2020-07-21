Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.13. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

In other news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,254 shares of company stock worth $710,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

