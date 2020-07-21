Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JNPR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.62.

JNPR stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,086,000 after buying an additional 5,099,406 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 584.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,091,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,136,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $23,033,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

