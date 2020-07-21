JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,205 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.