JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.68. The firm has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

