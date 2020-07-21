JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

